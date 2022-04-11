×

Soccer

Baroka gird up to fight for survival

Relegation danger lurks for Bakgakga

11 April 2022 - 09:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
Kgoloko Thobejane, coach of Baroka FC
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Baroka will be eager to end their poor run when they host Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

After registering their third successive defeat when they lost 1-0 to Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at the same venue on Saturday, under-fire coach Kgoloko Thobejane said they took a lot of positives from that match.

With the danger of facing automatic relegation as they remain bottom of the log table, Thobejane is aware that they cannot afford to drop more points.

“We planned to prepare for our game against Pirates and our preparations were all about converting our chances,” Thobejane told the media after the match.

“But it is still the same story of not converting. But there are positives out to today’s game. It is just that it was not our day.

“We want to win our remaining games, starting with Pirates. We need to save the team we played well with again. It is just that we are not converting the chances, as I said. So, that’s a stress for us at the moment.”

Against Gallants, Baroka rested most of their key players as they were hoping for a turnaround, but it was the same story.

While they are not scoring enough goals, they have also let in 16 goals in eight matches and this is something the coach said they must improve on.

“We don’t regret resting some of the players. It was our plan from the start. I’m more than happy with the combination that we have put on the game,” he said.

“So this game was just preparing for our match against Pirates. We are not afraid of facing them. If their coaches were here, they must come and watch.

“We will come with our plan inside the field of play. We need to take the team away.

 “You can lose a game 3-2 or 2-1, it is good, not losing 1-0 always. We played in this game and we failed to convert the chances.”

Fixtures

Tuseday: Sundowns v Arrows, Loftus Versfeld, 3pm; Baroka v Pirates, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm; Maritzburg v Swallows, Harry Gwala, 8pm.

Saturday: AmaZulu v Maritzburg, Moses Mabhida, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Makhulong, 3pm; CPT City v Royal, Cape Town, 5pm; Chiefs v SuperSport, FNB, 7.30pm.

Sunday: Gallants v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Chippa v Stellenbosch, Sisa Dukashe, 3pm.

