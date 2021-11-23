Businesswoman hosts polo event to boost kasi economy

Local small businesses will be allowed to sell, showcase wares

We always preach supporting township business and wax lyrical about Kasi economy. It is encouraging to see people put to practice all the social debate and think pieces by actually venturing into the townships and creating businesses.



This past weekend, social media was abuzz with news of Khayelitsha’s very first luxury hotel. Local businessman Bulelani Skaap and his wife Annette released a statement saying they are set to open a luxury hotel in the township. This will no doubt bring jobs and hopefully boost the township’s reputation. Another forward-thinking entrepreneur is Lindiwe Pholo, CEO of Li’TheCa Eventique...