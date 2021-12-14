Christmas lunch: Seven colours that went to private school

Christmas lunch is a family affair at chef Marcus Modimokwane’s home. Everybody pitches in and, as in most families, there are some dishes that always make it to the table. For the Modimokwanes, beef stew is a staple on the menu, but his personal favourite is stuffed fish.

“I love fish, so I’ll make maybe two or three whole fish for the family — it’s easy to make and everybody loves it,” says Modimokwane, who stuffs the fish with lemon, garlic, and fresh parsley.

The 32-year-old Capsicum Culinary Studio graduate hasn’t been in the culinary industry for long, but he has emerged as the most visible young male chef of 2021. Modimokwane previously worked in the media industry, handling huge client accounts, which meant he had to be on the ball at all times. This stint has served him well, as he has been able to leverage this experience to further his culinary ambitions.

We are discussing his career highlights over a sumptuous Christmas lunch spread that Modimokwane has prepared. The aforementioned fish is superb, and the table is also loaded with succulent duck, pasta salad, juicy pork belly, caramel cake, and a refreshing berry sorbet.

“Prep is always good, and by prep, I’m talking about making your oxtail, stew, and curry a day before. This helps to lock in and absorb the delicious flavours,” he says, talking about ways to make Christmas lunch less strenuous and more enjoyable. “Try to prepare anything you are going to stew in advance — cook it, Ziploc it, and freeze it. It will still absorb the flavours and it will still be delicious on Christmas Day, just ensure you take it out in time.”

Modimokwane is a champion of vegetables at the Christmas table and lists various options, from boiling to grilling your veggies. Visually, he says, the greens will pair well with the warm reds and browns of the stewed dishes on the table.