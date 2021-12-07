Fine food and entertainment aplenty this festive season
If you’re in Jozi and a fan of the establishments by the Tashas Group you’ll be happy to know that they’ve recently revamped their Hyde Park business
If you’re looking for some things to do and places to eat at this festive season, you’re in the right place.
Eating Out..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.