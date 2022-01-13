Ex TV presenter Precious Kofi makes a comeback as a visual artist

Like Diddy and Skylar Grey’s 2010 hit song Coming Home, former child star Precious Kofi is coming home.

It’s around 3am in Colorado (12pm local time) when I connect with the 34-year-old on WhatsApp voice call. The Wild West has been home for the now visual artist and mother of two, for more than 10 years after leaving SA.

The Eastern Cape-born admits that she misses SA, while I fan-boy over what a rockstar she was in my teen years. Gen Z will probably not understand what a force Kofi was in the local pop culture. For the millennials, Kofi was the closest thing to Zendaya.

She graced the small screen with the the most fabulous Afro – full, voluminous and light as air. Kofi captured melanin magic and black excellence before it was inducted into the social media lexicon.

Kofi was introduced to Mzansi on SABC 2’s afternoon children time-slot Tube with the show Hip 2B Square. Then she had her own talk shows The Precious Show and Keeping it Real with Precious. She later became a regular game show host with programmes like Summer Games.

In-between, she had a budding acting career in drama series like Life Is Wild, 4Play Sex Tips For Girls and Divers Down in SA. But it was her 2009 reality docu-series Precious Africa – travelling across Africa – that not only made her a household name, but travel goals.

But at 24, Kofi left all of it for a fresh start in America.