Shopping for a used Toyota Hilux? Score a great deal at this auction
A total of 48 used vehicles from the Nkomati Mine will be going under the hammer with C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers this month
Second-hand car auctions present you with the opportunity to bag a great deal. So, if you’re in the market for a new vehicle, don’t miss C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers’ upcoming auction in Mpumalanga.
A total of 48 used vehicles from the Nkomati Mine will be going under the hammer. This includes:
- 14 Toyota Hilux 3.0 D-4D double cab bakkies (2007-2011);
- Four Toyota Hilux 3.0 D-4D single cab 4x4 bakkies (2009-2010);
- Two Toyota Hilux 3.0 D-4D double cab bakkies (2011);
- Six Toyota Hilux D-4D double cab 4x4 bakkies (2008-2015);
- 13 Toyota Hilux D-4D single cab 4x4 bakkies (2002-2011);
- One Toyota Hilux D-4D double cab bakkie (2010);
- Four Toyota Hilux D-4D single cab bakkies (2007-2011);
- Two Toyota Corollas (2011-2013);
- A Toyota Quantum GL bus (2011); and
- A Mitsubishi Triton Di-D bakkie (2009).
Auction details
- Date: March 24
- Time: 11am
- Location: Nkomati Mine, Mpumalanga
- Directions: From eNtokozweni (Machadodorp), take the R541 towards eManzana (Badplaas) for 13km and turn at the Slaaihoek turn-off towards Nkomati Mine (about 45km). GPS co-ordinates: 25°43’24.89” S 30°35’39.19” E
Note:
- The quantity and description of vehicles being auctioned may change.
- There will be strict security at the entrance to the mine. Arrive early on auction day to complete all the paperwork necessary to enter the property as well as a Covid-19 screening.
- Prospective bidders must pay a refundable registration fee of R10,000 to C&C Rademeyer Auctioners by no later than March 24 at 10.45am. A buyer’s number will only be issued on auction day if this deposit has reflected in the auctioneer’s account.
- All vehicles will be sold inclusive of VAT.
- No vehicle will be released until the full payment reflects in C&C Rademeyer Auctioners’ account.
- A R1,500 admin fee (VAT inclusive) is payable for every vehicle.
- A 5% buyer’s commission (VAT inclusive) is payable.
For more information, contact C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers on 013-745-7077, 083-628-6482, 083-441-1691 or 083-675-0104, or email ccrademeyer@absamail.co.za
This article was paid for by C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers.