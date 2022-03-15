Business

Shopping for a used Toyota Hilux? Score a great deal at this auction

A total of 48 used vehicles from the Nkomati Mine will be going under the hammer with C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers this month

15 March 2022 - 11:42
C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers' next vehicle auction is taking place on March 24 2022.
Image: Supplied/C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers

Second-hand car auctions present you with the opportunity to bag a great deal. So, if you’re in the market for a new vehicle, don’t miss C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers’ upcoming auction in Mpumalanga.

A total of 48 used vehicles from the Nkomati Mine will be going under the hammer. This includes:

  • 14 Toyota Hilux 3.0 D-4D double cab bakkies (2007-2011);
  • Four Toyota Hilux 3.0 D-4D single cab 4x4 bakkies (2009-2010);
  • Two Toyota Hilux 3.0 D-4D double cab bakkies (2011);
  • Six Toyota Hilux D-4D double cab 4x4 bakkies (2008-2015);
  • 13 Toyota Hilux D-4D single cab 4x4 bakkies (2002-2011);
  • One Toyota Hilux D-4D double cab bakkie (2010);
  • Four Toyota Hilux D-4D single cab bakkies (2007-2011);
  • Two Toyota Corollas (2011-2013);
  • A Toyota Quantum GL bus (2011); and
  • A Mitsubishi Triton Di-D bakkie (2009).

Auction details

  • Date: March 24
  • Time: 11am
  • Location: Nkomati Mine, Mpumalanga
  • Directions: From eNtokozweni (Machadodorp), take the R541 towards eManzana (Badplaas) for 13km and turn at the Slaaihoek turn-off towards Nkomati Mine (about 45km). GPS co-ordinates: 25°43’24.89” S 30°35’39.19” E

Note:

  • The quantity and description of vehicles being auctioned may change.
  • There will be strict security at the entrance to the mine. Arrive early on auction day to complete all the paperwork necessary to enter the property as well as a Covid-19 screening.
  • Prospective bidders must pay a refundable registration fee of R10,000 to C&C Rademeyer Auctioners by no later than March 24 at 10.45am. A buyer’s number will only be issued on auction day if this deposit has reflected in the auctioneer’s account.
  • All vehicles will be sold inclusive of VAT.
  • No vehicle will be released until the full payment reflects in C&C Rademeyer Auctioners’ account.
  • A R1,500 admin fee (VAT inclusive) is payable for every vehicle.
  • A 5% buyer’s commission (VAT inclusive) is payable. 

For more information, contact C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers on 013-745-7077, 083-628-6482, 083-441-1691 or 083-675-0104, or email ccrademeyer@absamail.co.za

This article was paid for by C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers.

