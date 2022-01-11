Sultry singer Londie London among new faces in revamped ‘The Real Housewives of Durban'

Londie London and Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku will officially join Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco for the much-anticipated second season of The Real Housewives of Durban.

The second season that will see fan-favourite Ayanda Ncwane exit, will also feature new face Jojo Robinson, married to former SA kickboxing champion Calven Robinson.

Kgomotso Ndungane will also not be part of the second season.

When the show debuts with more drama on January 28 on Showmax, it will also see the return of Annie Ludick, Nonku Williams, Sorisha Naidoo and Mabusi Seme.

“Since I've become a wife, and a mother, I thought it would be a great idea for the public to see how I’m rebranding myself,” commented London.

“People know me as this sexy singer and I feel like they don't really know my personality and what I'm about outside of the entertainment industry.”