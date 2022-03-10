Conviction of former minister of social development a 'watershed moment in our justice system'

This is how Black Sash CEO Rachel Busaka described Wednesday's conviction of Dlamini, 59, for perjury in the Johannesburg magistrate's court for lying under oath over her involvement in the social grants distribution crisis

The conviction of former minister of social development and ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has been described as a “watershed” moment in the country where politicians, ministers and members of parliament would not get away with lying in court and to citizens.



