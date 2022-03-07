Thuso Mbedu wins Spirit Award in Dior couture

Thuso Mbedu has scooped the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series at the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards.

The local actor secured her win on Sunday night at the awards held in Santa Monica, California, for her career-defining role as Cora Randall in Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad. Mbedu beat Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts), Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) and Deborah Ayorinde (Them: Covenant).

Sporting a funky braided up-do, Mbedu looked chic in a peplum pantsuit, with sexy mesh details, from Dior couture. She was styled by Los Angeles-based duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, known as the go-to style gurus for Hollywood A-listers such as Saweetie, Tessa Thompson, Regina King and Jodie Turner-Smith.

"A big thank you to Film Independent for allowing me to be part of such an important and brilliant group of people. I’m humbled. Thank you for this recognition,” Mbedu expressed her excitement about her win on Instagram.

“Thank you to Colson Whitehead, Barry Jenkins and Amazon Studios for gifting us with The Underground Railroad. Thank you to everyone involved in creating this timeless work of art.”