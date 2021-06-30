S Mag

'Turn super-spreaders into super-vaxers': Riky Rick on vaccine rollout plan

30 June 2021 - 10:54
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Riky Rick has a novel idea to speed the country's vaccination rollout.
Riky Rick has a novel idea to speed the country's vaccination rollout.

Amid calls for a faster vaccine rollout to curb the spread of Covid-19, musician Riky Rick has suggested a novel approach to tackling the problem.

A surge in infections led to President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing stricter lockdown measures on Sunday, including the banning of all social gatherings for 14 days. There is also a ban on the sale of alcohol for on-site and off-site consumption, and restaurants are closed for sit-ins.

Reacting to the announcement, and the president’s plea for those eligible to get vaccinated, Riky took to social media to suggest government uses promoters  and venues as part of the vaccine rollout.

“Restaurants, event promoters, sports leagues - in other words ‘mass gatherers’ - have huge databases of people who are crying to be vaccinated to continue those activities. Government should be working with these industries on the vaccine rollout.”

He said by doing so, they could turn “super-spreaders into super-vaccinators”.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get further comment from Riky were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Comment will be included once received.

The star also ran a poll on his Twitter page, asking his followers if they would get the vaccine.

According to the results, 46.4% said they would and 31.7% said they would not.

Speaking on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the country had become complacent with safety measures, such as wearing masks in public, and gatherings were often super-spreader events.

“We go to social gatherings with a mask on, but take it off once we are inside. We continue to accept invitations to social gatherings and parties, and host our own.

“The difficult truth is that complacency comes at a high price. We must maintain our guard and continue to be careful at all times,” Ramaphosa said.

Study: AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines remain effective against Delta COVID-19 variants

* Variants may cause few breakthrough infections in vaccinated * Researchers find no evidence of widespread virus escape * Past infection with ...
S Mag
1 week ago

19,000 participants needed for National Covid-19 Antibody survey

The data will help inform SA’s response to Covid-19 to ensure lives and livelihoods are protected.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Bipolar disorder: the signs and effects to look out for

For many people diagnosed with bipolar disorder, the stigma isn't just felt in their homes but often at work and in broader society.
S Mag
1 month ago

Tourism body request for SA’s removal from red list

SA has been shut out of the UK since late 2020, when a new variant of Covid-19, now referred to as Beta, emerged.
S Mag
1 day ago

'All the money is down the drain': Cassper Nyovest reacts to level 4 lockdown

The rapper joins many voices in the entertainment industry who have expressed concerns over the re-adjustment and implementation of level 4 lockdown.
S Mag
1 day ago

Trending

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...