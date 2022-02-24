Tributes pour in for rapper Riky Rick

"He was a force to be reckoned with and he was unafraid to express himself. He was the type of person who’d walk in a room and greet everybody, he was so selfless. I remember when I was going through my own mental issues, he was one of the first people to reach out to me and tell me never to give up. He truly wore his heart on his sleeve," she added.

She said his passing should revive the culture of appreciating local talent.

"One thing we can't take away from Riky’s legacy is that the young people are the future and in the same breath, it’s up to us as creatives to fight for our voices to be heard.

"He might be gone now but I am seeing the dawn of a new culture where we begin to look into the talent SA possesses. Riky was a legend and he’ll never be forgotten," Gigi Lamayne added.

TV personality and Youtuber Lasizwe Dambuza said: "I’m mainly going to miss his humble spirit. Riky was the kind of person who’d enter a room and light it up with his vibrant spirit and positive energy. He would always speak about empowering the youth and giving others the opportunity to shine. Riky was all about us taking care of each other. In this day and age, I believe people need to start reciprocating that."

Fashion designer Ole Ledimo said Makhado was not afraid of pushing boundaries.

"Riky was a brave fashionista who redefined masculinity. Before the peak of his music career, Riky used to come to my studio in Rivonia just to observe and absorb some fashion inspiration. He was unafraid to push boundaries when fashion was concerned, in fact, I believe he was a fashion icon more than anything else.