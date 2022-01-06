DJ Hlo: 'I worked hard for my summer song victory'

Ukhozi FM's summer song of the year winner DJ Hlo is a rising star and she believes she won’t be blocked from shining.

Born Hlosiwe Mthalane, Hlo has become the much-talked about DJ after her song Isibani featuring DJ Manzo and Siboniso received 214,966 votes, surpassing some of SA’s popular songs such as Zakes Bantwini's Osama and DJ Maphorisa's Izolo to take Ukhozi FM's title for the song to usher in the new year.

The song played at midnight on New Year's Eve is a highly contested terrain with SABC radio stations. The competition is known to be the stiffest at Durban-based Ukhozi FM, where the summer song of the year is held in high esteem by the station's listeners, who vote for the winning song.

The Durban-born DJ and musician tells S Mag that her winning was not by chance as she put in the work to win the title.

“Things have been hectic yet exciting… being the first female DJ to win the song of the year is still mind-blowing to me but I owe it all to the people who love my song enough that they voted for it to be number one,” says the enthusiastic musician.

“I didn’t just win song of the year. I’ve been campaigning, asking people to vote for my song to be in the top 10 of Ukhozi FM. I visited taxi ranks asking for votes and when I performed at gigs, I asked for airtime from the people who booked me rather than being paid. That way I could continue campaigning for my song to win – and after all of that, I got the support that I was asking for.

“I released the song in October and it was played on most radio stations and music television channels. It even featured in the top five of countdowns. It’s hard to believe that people don’t know me because I have been in the industry since early 2020 with my previous singles featuring in the top 10 of Ukhozi FM.”