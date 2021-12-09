Spiritual being Sha Sha shines in showbiz
Muso dumped nursing studies to be queen of amapiano
Singer Sha Sha does not regret ditching nursing school for a life in showbiz.
The BET Award-winning singer, who comes from a family of academics, went in pursuit of a career in entertainment, breaking the norm with her family's choice of careers.
Born Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro in Zimbabwe, she was introduced to music lovers with her amapiano banger Tender Love featuring Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa.
“I am a spiritual being and music lover. I’m a major goofball and a sucker for love….a complete hopeless romantic,” Sha Sha says.
“I spent most of my teenage and adult years in my hometown Mutare. It is very peaceful with mountainous plains and great people. It also has amazing food.”
She launched her music career in 2013, at the age of 19, after she realised that nursing wasn’t a career she’d like to pursue.
“I eventually made the decision to come live in SA about four years ago. I moved here full time because I wanted to see what I can do with my gift. At the beginning of my career, I was just working on honing my craft but now that I am 27, I believe I am a well-crafted artist,” she says.
While figuring out her sound and way around the industry, Sha Sha reveals that it was a cab driver who introduced her to Maphorisa in 2017.
“At that time, that driver was the one who helped me get to certain places and gigs. One day he asked me what I did and I told him I was an artist, he then said he’d like to link me up with Maphorisa," she recounts.
“I remember feeling as if that moment was surreal. Even though I knew Maphorisa, I was excited that I was being given the opportunity to work with him.”
From making hits with one half of the Scorpion Kings, Sha Sha went on to work with the likes of Mlindo the Vocalist, Samthing Soweto and eventually became a household name in the amapiano space.
She will drop her new single, iPiano, tomorrow featuring Kamo Mphela and Felo Le Tee.
"Growing up I sang in a choir. I thought I had a normal singing voice, I never knew people would love how I sing. It gives me so much joy to showcase my voice on a bigger platform.
"My new song with Kamo Mphela shows that women can work together and still both shine. I'm a huge fan of hers and I can't wait for people to vibe to the song."
