Spiritual being Sha Sha shines in showbiz

Singer Sha Sha does not regret ditching nursing school for a life in showbiz.

The BET Award-winning singer, who comes from a family of academics, went in pursuit of a career in entertainment, breaking the norm with her family's choice of careers.

Born Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro in Zimbabwe, she was introduced to music lovers with her amapiano banger Tender Love featuring Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa.

“I am a spiritual being and music lover. I’m a major goofball and a sucker for love….a complete hopeless romantic,” Sha Sha says.

“I spent most of my teenage and adult years in my hometown Mutare. It is very peaceful with mountainous plains and great people. It also has amazing food.”

She launched her music career in 2013, at the age of 19, after she realised that nursing wasn’t a career she’d like to pursue.