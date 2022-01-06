Canadian R&B star praises amapiano musicians

As amapiano continues to dominate the global music scene, Canadian R&B star Lonely Boy can’t help but praise the likes of Kabza de Small and Musa Keys for their stellar music composition skills.

He even went as far as dubbing them “musical geniuses”.

The international star, whose real name is Anthony Isaac Pierre, shared his sentiments on the two SA musicians during an interview with S Mag, where he revealed his desire to hopefully work with them one day.

“I think merging the R&B sound with amapiano beats made by Kabza and Musa would really result in a masterpiece track. Their execution when it comes to composing a song is truly admirable hence a song with them would truly be an honour,” he explains.

Lonely Boy is an emerging artist out of Ottawa, Canada, who effortlessly combines a unique, sultry and nostalgic R&B sound with a variation of soul and pop influences, carried with great energy.

“Growing up I always felt alone, I thought my blackness was misunderstood… I was always put in a box, which I believe I didn’t fit in to. I have been calling myself ‘Lonely Boy’ since 2016 because I couldn’t express myself boldly.

“In 2018, after getting out of my first relationship, I decided to pen down my heartbreak because I felt that there must be people feeling the same way that I am, to my surprise many people understood my pain,” he says.