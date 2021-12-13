Moonchild's new song addresses the stigma behind one-night stands

Moonchild says she aims to shift the stigma behind one-night stands with new song Soyenza, featuring amapiano musician Sir Trill.

Known for owning her sexuality, Moonchild told S Mag that it was time that women stopped being ashamed of casual sex, but rather use it to empower themselves and embrace their sexual desires.

“I really don’t care about the stigma attached to one night stands. I think people need to do whatever they want with their bodies, as long as they're responsible about it,” she says.

“I feel that sex empowers you. I always say to women that sex is not only for men but for both genders – it’s for all of us, it just depends what kind of relationship it is.”

Moonchild also urges people to explore their sexual options no matter the number of partners they have been with.

The reality TV star commented on her own sexuality, stating that when she was single, she always made sure to have a backup sex partner.