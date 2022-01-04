Mel Bala embarks on new journey of inner peace through yoga

With close to three decades experience in the television and radio industry, Mel Bala has stayed being top of her game despite the challenges and demands of showbiz.

Bala, one of the familiar faces that dominated our screens in the early '90s as an “IT” girl, now describes her journey as “nothing short of amazing”.

The 46-year-old, who features in the third episode of Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois along with Minnie Dlamini-Jones, told S Mag her resilience is what got her this far.

“I got my first job in television as a presenter on Bop TV. I was 17 years old at the time when I was introduced to the industry and it still stuns me at how time has flown by.

“My initial plan was to work hard and at least last 10 years in the industry but because I was doing what I loved, the years rolled into three decades in the industry. Yes, it hasn’t been an easy journey as I met many challenges along the way but I taught myself how to navigate around them.”

Bala, the news anchor on Metro FM’s breakfast drive show, says there is no secret to longevity in this industry but hard work, professionalism and being reliable which helped sustain her as one of SA’s household names.

“I have many highlights in my career. I have been afforded to sit down and interview some of the world’s greatest artists and icons. I have shared and made wonderful memories with the likes of Brenda Fassie, Lebo Mathosa, Naomi Campbell, the list is endless… those experiences are some to this day I can’t believe I lived,” says the veteran broadcaster.