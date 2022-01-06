Family cancels trip after two girls go missing

The two girls were last seen together on December 28 at about 3pm in the Glenridge area

Lisakhanya Lupuwana had packed her bags, ready to visit relatives in the Eastern Cape for the festive holidays when she and her friend from Protea Glen, Soweto, went missing last week.



The 14-year-old's family had to cancel their trip set for December 29 after Lisakhanya and her friend Lindelani Mavhunga, 15, went missing. The two girls were last seen together on December 28 at about 3pm in the Glenridge area...