Motlatsi Mafatshe already knew as a boy acting was his destiny

Much can be said about actor Motlatsi Mafatshe but one thing that stands out is his ability to embody the characters he is applauded for today.

From the minute he grew into his personality as a young boy, Mafatshe knew film and television were his destiny.

“When my granny bought me a new TV, I knew that I wanted to be in that box. Having gone to school to study filming and acting, I knew it was not by chance that I am where I am today. Being in the television industry entails having perseverance and courage to make it, which I believe I’ve worked hard at,” the well-known actor says.

With the yearning to make it on TV, Mafatshe decided to equip himself with a degree and honours in film producing and musical performance, which he believes helped him remain relevant in the acting world.

“When I completed my matric, I went to tertiary to study film and arts in 2001. I then graduated in 2006. From there I started working. I can safely say I have been so fortunate to have been working ever since I finished school. I was able to build my brand and name all these years, which is quite difficult for actors to do these days,” he explains.

The Soweto-born star credits his mother’s support and solid family structure that helped harness his ability to stay focused on his goal as a budding actor. “My mother was a guidance teacher, so it kind of makes no sense not to make it in life if your mother was the one who helped students identify what they wanted to do in life,” he says.

“She still comes to all my shows, even when I perform at a shebeen somewhere. Despite being a pastor my mother will make sure she’s there. That’s the reason why I do what I do, because of the love and support I receive.”

While he has come a long way as an actor, the 38-year-old recalls his first attempt at acting, which happened when he was directing one of his first films.