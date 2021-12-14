Khanyi Mbau to play Zandile in second season of The Wife

Khanyi Mbau has landed the coveted lead role of Zandile in the second season of The Wife.

Viewers will this Thursday get a first look at Mbau as Zandile, the wife of Nkosana (Mondli Makhoba).

The second season of the hit show will focus on Dudu Busani-Dube’s novel Zandile The Resolute. While she will feature in the rest of the first season, Mbau will take center stage when the second season premieres on Showmax in February.

“The greatest challenge for an actress is being a part of a story that everyone knows,” Mbau said.

“That brings a lot of expectations that you need to live up to. There’s a cult around this show, so there’s a lot of pressure. And before being part of the cast, I am a fan, so I really don’t want to drop the ball.

“For me to depict this character is really something that can either make me or break me, to be quite honest with you, but I love the thrill.”

Mbau in recent years has starred in local productions Unmarried, Uzalo, Umlilo, Abomama, Happiness Ever After and Happiness is a Four-Letter Word. She first made her acting debut as Doobsie in Muvhango in the early 2000s.

“Khanyi is talented and had the range so necessary for this role,” said Stained Glass showrunner Gugu Ncube-Zuma.