Rami Chuene blown away by co-star Thando Thabethe

“Thando has been that girl everyone sees as trying to dabble in everything but one thing I can tell you is that she is ridiculously talented when it comes to acting – her comedic timing, her silence and awareness of knowing when to speak and when not to speak while in character.

“She completely blew me away with her acting. One can call her a ‘new’ actor but when I look at her I believe she will be highly recognised in the next two to three years. I remember watching her from afar and saying to myself that ‘she’s actually nailing it'.”

Thabethe revealed how star-struck she was by the calibre of her talented co-stars.

“All the characters in the second season are, according to me, leads in their own right and to have been put up with such talented people was a blessing for me.”

The 46-year-old Chuene portrays easy-going, fun Grace, the aunt of Beauty and her troublesome older sister Tumi Sello, played by Busisiwe Lurayi.

“What makes auntie Grace work is the big family background I am from. When my family gets together there are almost 100 people in attendance. The biggest gift for me, that helped me to be able to channel Grace, was the many aunts I have,” she says.

“I have an aunt who sings like crazy, another who’s always shouting and complaining. There’s one who’s mischievous, one who everyone goes to for advice and one who always keeps the keys to the alcohol room in the bra. All these aunts of mine helped to be able to portray one big character so effortlessly.”