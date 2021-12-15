Coachella Randy stamping his authority via social media

All-round entertainer Coachella Randy is one of the budding names that have been dominating and ruling the social media platforms this past year.

Born Oratile Masedi, the social media sensation is the only son of late television icon Vinolia Mashego. Much like his mother, Masedi believes he is meant for the glitz and glam of showbiz.

Randy’s name started being a fan-favourite during the pandemic after his hilarious skits of him wearing bizarre-looking wigs and outfits saying funny phrases took over social media, something he states he wasn’t expecting.

“I remember I made a vow to myself that one day I was going to take up space in the industry and to continue on what my mother has done,” Randy says.

“It all happened by chance; I just recall back in 2018 taking my phone and recording myself saying the craziest things. I used to post all my videos on WhatsApp before I did on Instagram and Twitter. In fact, my very first video, I remember showing it to my mom and she couldn’t believe how hilarious I was. She told me I had something special.”