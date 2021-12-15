Coachella Randy stamping his authority via social media
Hilarious entertainer plans to record music as well
All-round entertainer Coachella Randy is one of the budding names that have been dominating and ruling the social media platforms this past year.
Born Oratile Masedi, the social media sensation is the only son of late television icon Vinolia Mashego. Much like his mother, Masedi believes he is meant for the glitz and glam of showbiz.
Randy’s name started being a fan-favourite during the pandemic after his hilarious skits of him wearing bizarre-looking wigs and outfits saying funny phrases took over social media, something he states he wasn’t expecting.
“I remember I made a vow to myself that one day I was going to take up space in the industry and to continue on what my mother has done,” Randy says.
“It all happened by chance; I just recall back in 2018 taking my phone and recording myself saying the craziest things. I used to post all my videos on WhatsApp before I did on Instagram and Twitter. In fact, my very first video, I remember showing it to my mom and she couldn’t believe how hilarious I was. She told me I had something special.”
While at first Randy didn’t understand why he was recording such funny content, he did later, realising the impact his videos made on the lives of his followers.
As a child who grew up in the township of Mamelodi in Tshwane, Randy was a bubbly, bright and an adventurous boy who wasn’t fond of being homebound.
But as he got older, he started hiding in his shell.
“I used to cry a lot when I was young. I don’t know why but I was like that. I am very shy but I tend to believe that my craft is my persona, it’s more like an outlet where I am less fearful. At the beginning of it all when I would receive so much love, I didn’t think I deserved it but people kept on reminding me how I actually got here,” he explains.
Before his mother died, Randy who derived the first part of his name from Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance, was very mindful of how he wanted to introduce himself to the entertainment industry as he didn't want to live under his mother's spotlight.
“My mom and I had a very strong bond. I remember my last birthday with her, she made sure that she included me in her magazine feature spread on Drum magazine. I remember us driving into the Media24 building not knowing why we were there only to find out I would be in the magazine as well. I just love how my mom made that day special for me,” he reminisced.
While he put in the hard work back in 2019, Randy started reaping the rewards this year when he was awarded a Social Media Personality of the Year Award at the recent Feather Awards. The staunch LGBTQI+ member and proudly gay star dedicated his big nod to his mother.
“When I was handed the award for best social media, I told myself, ‘You know what, this is it. You’re definitely on the right track and are doing well for yourself. I gave myself a pat on the back and took that moment in. I knew my mother was looking down on me very proud especially for living true to who I am as a person.
“These are some of the way to know that she’s still here.”
As he embarks on his journey in the industry, the social media sensation plans to showcase his other talents such as singing, fashion designing and presenting to South Africans.
“I would like to make music in genres such as amapiano and Afrobeats but I’ll obviously add my unique take. People should really watch the space!”
