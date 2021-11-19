Craig David back to heal music lovers

Grammy-nominated singer Craig David is back in the music scene with a new banger titled Who You Are featuring UK artist MNEK.

Marking 22 years since his first album in 1999, the legendary artist who has been away from the spotlight in recent years will be dropping his much-awaited album next year, something he described as a “full-circle moment”.

With the need to bring healing at the forefront of his mind when he started working on the album late last year, David used lockdown to spark his musical creativity.

"This was a time where I was just able to create music and there was no 'is it going to land on the radio or what playlist did it get on Spotify or have you got the TV you need'. I felt like that kid again,” he remarks.

With authenticity and intention front and centre of his new music, the renowned UK artist aims to give people a “musical healing” without preaching or trying to tell them what to do.

Why have you decided to come back to the music scene?

It’s funny because what I’ve realised is that even though the spotlight was in and around that 1999 to 2003 period was shining heavily in SA, a lot of the time back in the UK it felt like I was recording and releasing music. But I do realise that in the minds of South Africans I’ve been away, but in all essence, I have been recording and releasing music during the years.

What have you been doing in the time you’ve been away from the spotlight?

I had four albums since then that took me around the world in various different ways. I spent a lot of time in the UK, France, Germany and Scandinavia. I was then in America (Miami) for five years, this is where I had a show called TS5. I did DJ performance element of my previous live shows at pool parties, which were totally amazing.