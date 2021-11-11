Ludacris spearheads series relatable to black children

Telling stories relating to black children is of high importance to Grammy-winning rapper and actor Ludacris, who has spearheaded an animation series inspired by his daughter, Karma.

Karma’s World, which is 14 years in the making, follows the tale of a 10-year-old girl who through rap highlights crucial topics such as loving your Afro and the colour of one’s skin.

“Representation matters and we don’t see enough of it... I hope that this show inspires more people and paves more shows like it... where you get to see this beautiful blackness, our African culture and everything being portrayed on scenes in such a positive light, the way that it should be,” Ludacris says.

“There is an episode called Hair Comes Trouble and a song called Proud of My Hair; and Karma actually once went through a situation where girls were touching her hair and she started feeling a little self-doubt.

“We had to remind her that she comes from a lineage of beautiful people with beautiful hair, and it made her appreciate her hair again.”

The series is voiced by Tiffany Haddish, Danielle Brooks, Jordan Fisher, Dawnn Lewis, Dascha Polanco and Ludacris on Netflix.

“How the inspiration behind Karma’s World came about was when my daughter was young, all she wanted to do was rap like her daddy, and I told her if she wanted to do music, she had to talk about what goes on at her age and life – which then birthed the idea of Karma’s World with the music and everything else,” Ludacris says.

As a father, Ludacris says that he always aims to teach his children self-confidence, creativity and being able to communicate their feelings as best as they can.

As far as his rap career is concerned, The Pimpin’ All Over the World hitmaker says there isn't a thing he would change about how it has all panned out.

“I wouldn’t change anything with how my career went. I’m happy that I kind of learnt from the challenges I faced and the experience I went through,” Ludacris says.