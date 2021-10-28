Film director Jeymes Samuel sings Pretty Yende's praises

Regina King and Idris Elba’s new film The Harder They Fall has an unexpected and unique SA connection.

The unparalleled and raw voice of SA soprano Pretty Yende forms part of the score for the film helmed by Jeymes Samuel in his feature directorial debut.

The world-renowned opera singer from the small town of Piet Retief in Mpumalanga performs the opus in a pivotal scene between Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) and Rufus Buck (Elba).

In an exclusive chat with SMag, Samuel couldn’t stop singing Yende's praises.

Samuel, known for his moniker The Bullitts, was famously chosen by rapper Jay-Z and respected filmmaker Baz Luhrmann to be the executive music consultant for The Great Gatsby soundtrack in 2013. He is also the younger brother of British musician Seal.