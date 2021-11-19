ANC on verge of retaining two key GP metros – political analysts

Ruling party makes deals with IFP, PA

With time running out before municipalities have to constitute councils and elect mayors – the ANC's recent deals with the IFP and PA may have secured Joburg and Ekurhuleni for Luthuli House.



The ANC's behind-the-scenes manoeuvres saw a power-sharing deal with the Patriotic Alliance being clinched and an agreement with the IFP reached this week, effectively shutting the path for a DA-led coalition in the two Gauteng metros...