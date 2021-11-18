Local designers honoured to collaborate with Sowetan

Local couturier David Tlale and Drip shoemaker Lekau Sehoana have created a capsule collection in honour of Sowetan’s 40th anniversary.

The affordable luxe collection will be called S1981, derived from the first letter of the Sowetan and the year it was first established (1981). The duo are joined by fashion designers Fundudzi by Craig Jacobs and Olebogeng Ledimo of House of Ole.

Stylist, production and costume designer Chloe Andrea Welgemoed, renowned for working with Thebe Magugu, Rich Mnisi and Wanda Lephoto will make her fashion design debut with the collection.

Welgemoed in June worked as the costume designer for the Sowetan40 x Netflix campaign, which also honoured the paper's 40th anniversary through the lens of pop culture.

“This is an iconic moment because being part of an iconic newspaper that has played part in the making of the brand David Tlale is major for me…,” Tlale said.

“We get to give the readers of Sowetan to experience the house of David Tlale from the sketch to product. It’s some of those rare moments that people get to see. This journey has been phenomenal.”

All the clothing designers (Tlale, Ledimo, Jacobs and Welgemoed) were given an iconic front page from the Sowetan archive as source of inspiration.

They were then each tasked with interpreting the assigned front page into two garments. One look was couture and high-fashion; while the other was a ready-to-wear creation that fuses street-wear, wearability and gender fluidity.

“To be even considered in the same bracket as Ole, David and Craig is a big honour. I feel humbled and scared at the same time. It has pushed me beyond any comforts that I had before. All I wanted to do is show up and be worthy of this big names,” Welgemoed said.

Tlale added: “We are bringing high fashion and ready-to-wear together. It comes at a time where the pandemic has changed the language of fashion today.”