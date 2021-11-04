Lufi-D goes back in time to unleash the future on the catwalk

“Working with an African print is exciting for me because every time I have to work on a new collection it’s a different vibration for me playing with a new print. I love working with prints and 90% of my clothes are in prints,” Khoza says.

“With the women that walked in the show, I firstly wanted to honour my former mother-in-law, Yvonne Chaka Chaka. She has been a brand ambassador and owns over 200 dresses if I’m not mistaken. We met in 2016 when the brand had just started and have dressed her for big events.

“I asked them under short notice to partake in the show and they all didn’t hesitate. I met Penny through Mama Yvonne and the fact that we all come from Bushbuckridge, we just clicked and she became my older sister.”

Novice label Siyababa Atelier founded by Siyabonga Mtshali from Esikhawini in Richards Bay was one of the exciting discoveries at AFI. He stood out showcasing among a crop of rising designers under the AFI Fastrack umbrella, which put the spotlight on fashion design graduates.

It’s the same platform that introduced now world-known fashion designer Thebe Magugu in 2015. The programme did the same for Tuelo Nguyuza and Rich Mnisi in 2014. Mnisi, Magugu and Mtshali, coincidentally, studied at Johannesburg’s Lisof Fashion School.

Magugu sat next to AFI founder and CEO Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe in the front row as Mtshali showcased his collection. “Being part of Fastrack was a world win for me because I have always wanted to be part of the programme after seeing Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi walk through the same footsteps,” Mtshali says.

“It was a blueprint I saw as a win because they are individuals who inspire me. I’m not easily impressed and when my models walked down that runway not knowing who is watching I was under so much pressure and stress.

“When I walked out to say my grace and 'thank you' to the crowd, seeing Dr Precious and Thebe Magugu giving a smile and nod of approval was a milestone for me. I felt like a bad b**ch.