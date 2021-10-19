The threads behind thrifting

Not only can you choose how you receive what you’ve bought, you can also talk to the seller. With a variety of social classes using the site, you can find everything from high-end couture to ready-to-wear basics.

It seems as though thrifting is becoming less grungy. There is less shame about wearing second-hand clothing, and people have become more open about thrifting regularly. In fact, many have called it a solution to the way we consume clothing. Positioned as the opposite of retailers who sell fast fashion season after season, thrifting has been called sustainable.

Buying an item that someone else has treasured means conserving water used in factories, reducing waste in landfills since clothing is being reused, less air pollution since (fast) fashion is a significant contributor the world’s carbon emission, and so forth. On the other hand, the more people know about thrifting, the higher prices go, but even then, the cost is significantly lower, and the goods last a lot longer.

There are more reasons to thrift than reasons not to. You’ll get your hands on timeless pieces that will build your wardrobe past the season and you dodge the cyclical nature of trends.

You have more autonomy over your style with items not everyone will own. Before you begin to actualise your Pinterest board, though, remember that if you’re thrifting in real life, it requires all your senses. Mentally prepare and be patient while you sift through to find those gems.

Check very closely for size, rips, stains, and more, since those can help you negotiate price. If you’re in a less than ideal part of town, be aware of your surroundings, carry cash, and keep it and your personal belongings close. Smell for anything that’s more than a little musty, and know your body since you won’t always be able to try on. If you’re online, don’t be shy to slide in the DMs to ask questions. And move fast, the best items always do.