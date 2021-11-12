David Tlale humbled after receiving Simon Nkoli award

All hail king David Tlale as he was honoured with a Simon Nkoli award at the 13th annual Feather Awards last night.

The awards that celebrate the LGBTQI+ community was a star-studded affair at Market Theatre, central Johannesburg.

Lady Du and Tamara Dey were some of the high profiled performers, and hosts of the evening were Penny Lebyane, Lumko Johnson and Zizo Tshwete.

“When I started the brand David Tlale, I did not know 18 years later into the industry I’d be honoured and I’d be doing what I’m doing. It’s really humbling that an organisation around us on a daily basis in the country and globally is recognising the work that we do and the impact that we make,” Tlale told Sowetan.

“This recognition is an affirmation that I’m doing something right, it’s an affirmation that I am kind of one of the pioneers of fashion in SA and the positive influence the brand has brought throughout the years."

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and renowned fashion designer Rich Mnisi walked away with best-styled individual, while former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida scooped Hot Chick of the Year.