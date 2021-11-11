Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal

The period since the kidnapping has been marked by relative silence from the family and police on updates or whether ransom demands were received.

Asking for privacy while they came to terms with events, the parents thanked South Africans for the support they received.

“We thank Almighty Allah for accepting our prayers and the prayers of so many in SA. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the SA Police Service, our political parties, the media, all the social media influencers and everyone who prayed for the safety of our children.”

On Thursday morning, Naidoo confirmed the children had been safely reunited with their family.

“Police arranged a doctor who confirmed that the children are in good health before they were handed over to their parents. The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents,” he said.

“The children have not yet been interviewed by police but investigators will [on Thursday] arrange for the SAPS psychologists to assist with that.

“The investigation into the case of kidnapping is still continuing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that will help bring the kidnappers to book to please contact the police.”

Information can be communicated via the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or via MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous, said Naidoo.

