Robbie Malinga's widow launches tribute book to honour late music icon

In honour of what would’ve been music icon Robbie Malinga’s 53rd birthday, his widow Ann Malinga launched a tribute book in his remembrance at an intimate gathering in Rosebank, northern Johannesburg, on Monday night.

The intimate launch was attended by the late music icon’s industry associates, family and friends who gathered at Universal Music offices where Malinga worked as A&R manager.

Titled Robbie Malinga, the coffee-table style book edited by renowned journalist, author and media specialist Lesley Mofokeng, takes a journey back in time to the life of the music legend and what life is like for the loved ones he left behind.