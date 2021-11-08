Robbie Malinga's widow launches tribute book to honour late music icon

The book also consists of tributes from the likes of Thuso Motaung, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Loyiso Mangena, Kaizer Kganyago and MEC Vusi Shongwe from Mpumalanga, who fondly speak of the legend and the legacy he left behind.

“Honouring the legacy of my husband has been uppermost on my mind since his passing away. My heart is full that Robbie Malinga [book] has finally materialised,” the late icon’s wife says.

“When you have a book you don’t need a statue because the story will survive time and be told over and over again for generations.

“The world should never forget the talent and genius of Robbie Malinga and his children will have something to hold on to, a repository of stories and priceless photographs archived for eternity,” Ann explains.

The memorable evening also featured performances by Malinga’s collaborators such as Musa Sukwene, who rendered a spiritually uplifting tribute.