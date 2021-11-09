Family and friends honour Robbie Malinga's legacy at book launch

“I don’t want to leave my kids, they are too young and spoilt” read some of the words in late music icon Robbie Malinga’s tribute book that was launched at an intimate gathering in Rosebank, northern Johannesburg, last night.

Launched on what would’ve been the late icon’s 53rd birthday, friends and family gathered at Universal Music's offices to witness his widow Ann along with her two children, Zanokuhle and Junior, share their legacy project.

The launch of the coffee-table style book edited by renowned journalist, author and media specialist Lesley Mofokeng comes a month before the fourth anniversary of the legendary hitmaker's death.

“Penning down my memories about Robbie wasn’t a hard thing to do; the hardest part was sharing about the events that took place in 2017 up until the present moment," Ann told the guests.

"Talking about childhood and how we met wasn’t emotional for me… the emotional part was talking about when he had cancer and ultimately losing him.”