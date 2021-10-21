S Mag

What to expect at AFI Fashion Week Joburg 2021 from Oct 28 to 30 2021

Themed Be you, Be Truly African, the hybrid experience celebrates all multifaceted expressions of being African in a globalised world

21 October 2021 - 10:00
The Imprint collection for SS20 Inkomo YaBenguni is inspired by the importance of the cow in all elements of the lives of the Nguni people.
The Imprint collection for SS20 Inkomo YaBenguni is inspired by the importance of the cow in all elements of the lives of the Nguni people.
Image: Supplied/AFI

Themed Be you, be truly African, this year’s hybrid showcase of African fashion by African Fashion International takes place from October 28 to 30 2021 at the recently launched Alto 234 – Africa’s highest urban bar on the 57th floor at the Leonardo building in Sandton.

To be part of this experience book your spot here >>>

Hurry! Seats are limited.

AFI is renowned for hosting world-class fashion and lifestyle experiences, and guests can expect an expressive blend of fashion, cuisine, cocktails, live music and a 360-degree view of the city of Joburg.

In-person and virtual guests can Shop the Runway with House of Nala, featuring curated offerings from pan-African ready-to-wear and luxury brands. The Shop the Runway Experience will travel to Durban and Cape Town, bringing you the African luxury fashion to your city.

Driven by lifestyle and fashion, the emerging and established designers will showcase their latest collections, having reimagined new trends to complement the new way of living.

The final showcase is presented by David Tlale on Saturday, October 30.

David Tlale's latest collection inspired by embodiment of black immigrant

The renowned designer works with artist Mavengere.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Mzukisi Mbane tells African stories through Imprint ZA brand

Designer stands for something different from the norm.
S Mag
3 hours ago
AFI will also be presenting the PlatAfrica Jewellery Design & Manufacture competition finalists in partnership with Anglo American Platinum.
AFI will also be presenting the PlatAfrica Jewellery Design & Manufacture competition finalists in partnership with Anglo American Platinum. 
Image: Supplied/AFI

The hotly anticipated AFI Fastrack is the national graduate fashion platform that offers emerging designers a marketing opportunity to showcase a capsule collection at fashion week with a full production infrastructure.

Six to 12 selected finalists will be provided with a mentorship programme from established designers and a business of fashion online course. The winner is awarded the title of Young Designer of the Year, start-up capital to invest in their business and retail opportunity with AFI e-commerce platform and House of Nala Concept Store.

Follow AFI’s social media platforms on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter for more updates.

Buy your tickets at www.africanfashioninternational.com
Buy your tickets at www.africanfashioninternational.com
Image: Supplied/AFI

This article was paid for by AFI.

FREE | Power to Empower with African Fashion International

SPONSORED | The virtual tea takes place on August 31 to build your personal power and empower others
S Mag
1 month ago

IN PICTURES | 5 of our fave moments from AFI Joburg Fashion Week

We round up our favourite moments from AFI Joburg Fashion Week.
S Mag
2 years ago

David Tlale shines as he mourns his mom

Local couturier David Tlale gave the most personal collection of his colourful fashion career at AFI Joburg Fashion Week. His spring/summer 2020 ...
Good Life
2 years ago

Trending

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...