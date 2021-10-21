What to expect at AFI Fashion Week Joburg 2021 from Oct 28 to 30 2021

Themed Be you, be truly African, this year’s hybrid showcase of African fashion by African Fashion International takes place from October 28 to 30 2021 at the recently launched Alto 234 – Africa’s highest urban bar on the 57th floor at the Leonardo building in Sandton.

Hurry! Seats are limited.

AFI is renowned for hosting world-class fashion and lifestyle experiences, and guests can expect an expressive blend of fashion, cuisine, cocktails, live music and a 360-degree view of the city of Joburg.