What to expect at AFI Fashion Week Joburg 2021 from Oct 28 to 30 2021
Themed Be you, Be Truly African, the hybrid experience celebrates all multifaceted expressions of being African in a globalised world
Themed Be you, be truly African, this year’s hybrid showcase of African fashion by African Fashion International takes place from October 28 to 30 2021 at the recently launched Alto 234 – Africa’s highest urban bar on the 57th floor at the Leonardo building in Sandton.
AFI is renowned for hosting world-class fashion and lifestyle experiences, and guests can expect an expressive blend of fashion, cuisine, cocktails, live music and a 360-degree view of the city of Joburg.
In-person and virtual guests can Shop the Runway with House of Nala, featuring curated offerings from pan-African ready-to-wear and luxury brands. The Shop the Runway Experience will travel to Durban and Cape Town, bringing you the African luxury fashion to your city.
Driven by lifestyle and fashion, the emerging and established designers will showcase their latest collections, having reimagined new trends to complement the new way of living.
The final showcase is presented by David Tlale on Saturday, October 30.
The hotly anticipated AFI Fastrack is the national graduate fashion platform that offers emerging designers a marketing opportunity to showcase a capsule collection at fashion week with a full production infrastructure.
Six to 12 selected finalists will be provided with a mentorship programme from established designers and a business of fashion online course. The winner is awarded the title of Young Designer of the Year, start-up capital to invest in their business and retail opportunity with AFI e-commerce platform and House of Nala Concept Store.
This article was paid for by AFI.