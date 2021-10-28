Fashion tips for your inner cowgirl

When you think of cowgirls you might have the idea of a costume featuring leather outfits, cowboy hats and a whole lot of hay.

But in the past couple of years, the cowboy- and cowgirl-inspired fashion has been the go-to for many. From Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration, the sartorial creations of Thebe Magugu’s show after Paris Fashion Week and Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road-inspired getups – the trend is here to stay.

Here are some key pieces to help you get the look:

Hats

The trend usually works best in winter, however, cowboy hats can translate into summer wardrobes as well. So for those taking a sho’t left into the outdoors, match your hat with casual pieces like tees and denim or khaki tunics with gladiator sandals.

Denim on denim

Denim jackets and trousers are staples for cowboy fashion. Keep it cool in your denim blues by matching jean-to-jean looks for evening braais or nights out. If you prefer denim shirts, tap into your inner cowboy by tying on a neck scarf that can double up as a face mask.

Waistcoat

Usually great for layering, these make for versatile pieces in your closet. For extra flair, throw it over a white summer dress or go bold with nothing underneath but low-rise denims.