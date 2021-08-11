Timeless arty Karoo brand creates sustainable fashion

There's a sense of frivolity associated with the phrase "wearable art", but Karoo-based designer Daisie Jo Grobler, who creates it, is very serious about sustainable fashion too.

The eclectic pieces she crafts for her brand, Daisie Jo, are intended to be seasonless and timeless; the sort of garments that can be passed down from one generation to another.

She tells us more:

Tell us a bit about your upbringing

I grew up in a rural Free State town on the Lesotho border. It was not a typical border town because many foreigners from all over lived there and worked across the border in Maseru.

I was always fascinated by what people wore and inspired by the variety of clothing styles - the juxtaposition of Chanel suits worn by the European expats to the chic layering of the Basotho shepherds of the Lesotho mountains.

How did you fall in love with fashion?

I can't remember not being interested in art. Growing up we were surrounded by artists and ceramicists. My parents are creative people; my father was an architect. I also spent a lot of time with my grandmother, who loved fabric and embroidery. I suppose the combination of these childhood influences steered me towards a useful/wearable form of art. My work is more art than fashion per se.

How would you describe the ethos of your art?

Conscious creation, considered and mindful consumption. I think the environment I grew up in - and really not liking shopping - formed my approach to consume considerately and create consciously. Slow fashion that celebrates slow living.

At Daisie Jo we embrace our imperfections and humanness, producing seasonless clothes with its lifespan in mind - a piece you can mend over time, instead of chucking out.

Who are your influences in terms of your zeal for textiles and fabric manipulation?

My admiration for textiles, fabric manipulation and embroidery came from my Ouma, a master embroiderer. Her garden and embroidery still inspire me today. My mother had a lifestyle brand and I would sit in her factory and embroider with the Basotho ladies making scatter cushions and table cloths.

Tell us about your seasonless approach to your collections.

One of my primary aims with my seasonless clothing is to create pieces with a real lifespan. Far beyond the wear-it-once, post-a-pic and chuck-it-out mentality that is so pervasive, thanks to the crimes of fast fashion. I want my clients to see their Daisie Jo pieces as clothing you mend over time. Just like my Ouma would have, instead of forgetting about it. Mending only adds to the charm and, frankly, fits perfectly with the Daisie Jo signature aesthetic.