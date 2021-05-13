‘Uzalo’s’ stylist takes us behind the scenes of their royal African fashion show

How did you approach GC and Thobile’s fashion show?

It was a combination of Wakanda (Black Panther) and Coming to America. GC and Thobile always go all out. They are people who think out of the box, even in terms of their own looks. So I looked for something that would give me an out-of-the-box look.

And what went into creating the looks from Fikile, Nonkanyiso and Hleziphi’s show?

They were keeping it strictly Zulu, so I thought I would have to put them in beads. That’s what the Zulu culture is all about – it’s colourful and vibrant. Fikile had quite a showstopper.

How did you put her look together?

It was a combination of different colours. The item on her head is actually a neckpiece, but we turned it into a headpiece. She is also wearing a beaded waistcoat with a tasselled bra – beaded as well. It’s quite amazing how that look came together as I initially thought she would be in one big colour scheme, but adding the different elements that were not matching colours made the outfit altogether.

How were the clothes sourced?