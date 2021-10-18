Varsities prepare for safe return of students, staff

Public universities are busy putting policies in place to guide the process of achieving full return of students and staff members back to campus next year.

Universities South Africa (USAf) said the rollout of SA’s vaccine programme presents an opportunity for universities to return to some level of normality in 2022.

USAf's CEO Prof Ahmed Bawa said all 26 public universities are grappling with the challenge to understand how to achieve full return of students and staff to campuses, and to do this safely, they are putting policies in place to guide the process.

"They have also begun engaging their constituencies to ensure common understanding by taking into consideration SA’s health and safety legislation, scientific advice available as well as the Constitution of the Republic.

"It is intolerable to our universities that many students who entered academic study at the beginning of 2020 have spent little time on their campuses.