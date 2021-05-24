Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Saftas

The 15th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) followed the script of many international awards ceremonies in the Covid-19 era with its mash-up of live presenters and virtual attendees.

The red carpet, which was live-streamed on YouTube on Saturday, was hosted by TV personalities Lasizwe Dambuza and Lerato Kganyago.

Rather than celebs showing off their loungewear from, well, their lounges, our A-listers really put in some effort. Several enlisted the help of makeup teams, stylists and professional photographers to help them flex their fashion muscles.

Here’s who stood out for all the right — and wrong — reasons:

BEST DRESSED

ENHLE MBALI MLOTSHWA

And the winner of the red carpet goes to ... Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. The actress put on a Kardashian-esque fashion show for the occasion, modelling several outfits by Quiteria Atelier. As she quipped on Instagram, “Why choose one dress when you can wear them all?”

Our favourites were the double-breasted coat and the ball gown, both of which embellished beaded tassels and paired with short gloves. These looks were not only the epitome of chic, but something we haven't seen on a local red carpet before.

The styling was equally good. Her short bleached hair and barely-there makeup allowed her clothes to do all the talking, proving the point that minimalism isn’t the lack of anything, but the perfect amount of everything.