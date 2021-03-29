Pull off the trendy mullet hairstyle with these three tips

Whether you call it the modern mullet or the soft-serve mullet, as it is now popularly known, the new mood of the mullet is much softer, more textured, and its DNA mixes elements of the mullet and the shag haircut of the 1970s. “When considering a mullet, your natural texture needs to be considered, and easy styling is a must, nothing forced or too contrived. Make sure to visit a stylist that has a solid understanding in cutting short hair as well as how to use layers to enhance the facial features,” advises McKay.

If you’re considering giving the mullet a try this season, then take note of our tips for this fun look and get more wear out of your style.

If going shorter, go for longer face-framing lengths

The short, very straight version of the mullet does tend to make the style look dated, so if you want a shorter length, make sure to ask your hairdresser to give you longer, face-framing lengths that will soften it all up. Going for a longer fringe length with choppy, framing pieces around the ears will give your mullet a more flattering, longer-length pixie look that’s still within mullet realm but is brought into the present.