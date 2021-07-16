Jada Pinkett-Smith on shaving her head due to hair loss

US actress Jada Pinkett-Smith has shaved her head and revealed that the move was inspired by her daughter Willow Smith.

The Red Table Talk host revealed her new look on Instagram in a repost of her daughter's previous post.

The original post featured the mother and daughter duo standing in front of a hedge sporting their short tresses.

Pinkett-Smith, 49, captioned the reposted image, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT ... my 50s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed”.