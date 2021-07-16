S Mag

Jada Pinkett-Smith on shaving her head due to hair loss

The star revealed the radiant new look on her Insta page on Monday

By Khanyisile Ngcobo - 16 July 2021 - 11:23
Jada Pinkett Smith has unveiled a new look, which was inspired by daughter Willow Smith. File photo.
Jada Pinkett Smith has unveiled a new look, which was inspired by daughter Willow Smith. File photo.
Image: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

US actress Jada Pinkett-Smith has shaved her head and revealed that the move was inspired by her daughter Willow Smith.

The Red Table Talk host revealed her new look on Instagram in a repost of her daughter's previous post.

The original post featured the mother and daughter duo standing in front of a hedge sporting their short tresses.

Pinkett-Smith, 49, captioned the reposted image, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT ... my 50s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed”.

The Girls Trip actress has previously opened up about her battle with hair loss, getting candid on the issue in a 2018 episode of her Facebook show Red Table Talk

“Well, I'm going to tell you ... I've been getting a lot of questions about why I've been wearing this turban. I've been having issues with hair loss and I'ma tell you, it was terrifying when it first started. 

“I was in the shower one day and [just had] handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like ... am I going bald? It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear,” Pinkett-Smith revealed in response to a question about which body part she disliked the most. 

The mother of two, married to actor Will Smith, revealed that that was the motivation behind cutting her hair over the years and keeping it short.

This article first appeared on Sunday Times Lifestyle.

Want juicy locks? Here's how you can choose the right treatment for your hair type

Start with a few minutes home test.
S Mag
1 week ago

3 benefits of an at-home hair detox

Struggling with product build-up, flaking scalp, or lacklustre, dehydrated hair? Your hair may be crying out for a hair detox.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

How to make your own rice water to help hydrate your hair and promote faster growth

This age-old tradition is the latest viral DIY haircare secret.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Men’s guide to relaxing hair

Whether you call them skrrr skrrr or ama2000s, there is no doubt that the risk-taking, new generation of young gents is changing the face of grooming.
S Mag
1 month ago

Timeline of 'Gorilla Glue Girl' drama as woman who glued hair to head now seeks medical help

Tessica Brown who mistakenly glued her hair to her head now seeking medical help.
S Mag
5 months ago

'SA's Brow Queen' gives us her top tips on achieving the perfect arch

If you want your brows in tip-top shape this year, grab a pen and take notes of all the brow hacks, trends and products you need to know.
S Mag
5 months ago

Boity's hair care tips for a healthy crown

Having recently launched a hair-care brand with Halo Heritage, Boity takes us through some of her top tips.
S Mag
5 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals