Nice manifestos won't guarantee voters good governance

We want creative, innovative leadership that will bring change

In my previous article, “If SA parties were orchestras, they’d be so out of tune”, (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/opinion/columnists/2021-10-06-if-sas-parties-were-an-orchestra-theyd-be-so-out-of-tune/) I underscored pillars sustaining successful orchestral ensembles. I juxtaposed orchestral narratives with launching party manifestos to attract votes. I stressed that orchestras are anchored on trust, order and competences to fuse diverse instruments into unified sounds that appeal to supporters.



Years of meticulous refining have produced orchestral leaders that understand the craft, diversity of skills set and competences for functional orchestras...