A flashback to some of the best & worst dressed celebs at the Durban July

The Vodacom Durban July, which is widely known as the biggest horse racing event in the country, is set to be held behind closed doors this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

With this year's theme being “Birds of a Feather”, we are saddened by the fact that we won't get to witness our faves hit the red carpet in their gorgeous and sometimes, not so wonderful looks.

Here's a look back to some of the most memorable hits and misses from the prestigious event.