A flashback to some of the best & worst dressed celebs at the Durban July
The Vodacom Durban July, which is widely known as the biggest horse racing event in the country, is set to be held behind closed doors this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
With this year's theme being “Birds of a Feather”, we are saddened by the fact that we won't get to witness our faves hit the red carpet in their gorgeous and sometimes, not so wonderful looks.
Here's a look back to some of the most memorable hits and misses from the prestigious event.
BEST DRESSED
NOMZAMO MBATHA
Who can forget Nomzamo's show-stopping look? The actress raised the fashion bar high when she came through wearing a Hervé Léger by Max Azria creation.
BONANG
Bonang looked glorious when she stepped out to the 2018 Durban July wearing a beautiful orange beaded Gert-Johan Coetzee design.
BOITY THULO
Boity looked elegantly sexy, yet chic in this black see-through dress. The presenter-turned-rapper finished off her look with a sophisticated short bob haircut.
SARAH LANGA
It might be three years since Sarah Langa showed up at the Durban July in a Vanessa Gounden of D’Oré design but one thing you won't forget. is how dreamy she looked. Her flowy, one-shoulder dress is a beautiful fusion of fashion-meets-art that best suited the occasion.
CASSPER NYOVEST
Hip hop heavy-weight turned businessman, Cassper Nyovest, served some serious flames when he rocked up in this classically dapper suit with a millennial twist. The colour, the gold chain, the expensive shades made his outfit at the Durban July one to remember.
WORST DRESSED
LERATO KGANYAGO
While the Durban July used to be one of the events that allow our faves to show off their fashion sense, this TV personality disappointed many when she showed up wearing this "gold", royalty inspired look.
MINNIE DLAMINI
Mrs Jones completely missed the mark with this look at the 2019 Durban July! This look was very confusing as one couldn't figure out whether she was auditioning to play a jazz singer in the 50s or attending an Afro-Soul event. Or perhaps, Minnie thought she was competing in a ballroom competition hence she chose this look!
ZODWA WABANTU
Who can ever forget Zodwa's infamous look at the 2019 Durban July? This dancer now a reality TV star came wearing nothing on but a black little number that covered only the necessary parts. A look that will definitely go down the event's fashion history as one of the worst.
SHIMZA
Shimza, who usually gets it right, really got it wrong o this occasion. The DJ went to a prestigious event wearing an underwhelming black suit which he paired with brown formal shoes. This businessman's lack of effort was a complete fashion miss!