'This is only the beginning!' - Boity launches perfume range at R1,500 a pop

07 September 2020 - 11:10
Boity has a new fragrance out.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lerato Maduna

Media personality Boity Thulo has joined US star Selena Gomez and local celeb Zodwa Wabantu by releasing a fragrance, with the perfume retailing for R1,500 a bottle.

The media personality took to her social media to announce her latest money move, and expressed her pride in the product called Boity Pink Sapphire.

“Thank you all so so so much for the love, support and kind words. I appreciate this so much. This is only the beginning!” she told fans after the launch.

In a statement sent to SowetanLIVE's sister publictaion TshisaLIVE, Boity explained what fans can expect from the perfume.

“It's a powerful but elegant fragrance. The top notes you smell at first are the sugar, the fresh tangerine and wild marigold. After a few moments, you'll smell the amber, jasmine, and French lavender and, finally, the heavier base notes of Ambroxan, moss and cedarwood bring that incredible depth — they balance out the sweeter notes perfectly. I just love it!"

Boity has expressed her gratitude for the support she's received so far and said she's very happy she gets to witness her family being proud of her moves.

Halo Heritage said it is looking to solidify its place as innovators and pioneers in the local luxury beauty sphere with an iconic brand and celebrity partnership guaranteed to generate buzz.

They described Boity Pink Sapphire as a proudly South African premium, first-of-its-kind eau de parfum developed in collaboration with the rapper.

While there is definitely a large number of people who are ready to head to stores to buy the product, there are others who are still ticked off by her “unemployed roaches” comments last week.

Check out the reactions below.

