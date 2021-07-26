Could Boity be joining the Amapiano club?

When it comes to re-invention, Boity Thulo has proven that there is very little she cannot do. From being a TV presenter to beauty industry mogul in the making, and even launching her own ready-to-drink brand, Miss Thulo is one celeb who is not shy to try out new things.

When she announced herself as a rapper a few years ago, many were skeptical, until she silenced critics with her smash hits, including the popular, Wuz Dat? featuring Nasty C.

This weekend, Boity hinted at another departure from what we expect of the 31-year-old, when she revealed her feature on an Amapiano beat with Focalistic.

Amapiano has been a tidal wave on the local music scene, even gaining traction overseas, and Boity, who always spots an opportunity, is seemingly also jumping on the bandwagon.