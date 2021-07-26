S Mag

Could Boity be joining the Amapiano club?

By s mag - 26 July 2021 - 14:26
Rapper Boity Thulo is the latest rapper to join the Amapiano scene.
Rapper Boity Thulo is the latest rapper to join the Amapiano scene.
Image: e: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

When it comes to re-invention, Boity Thulo has proven that there is very little she cannot do. From being a TV presenter to beauty industry mogul in the making, and even launching her own ready-to-drink brand, Miss Thulo is one celeb who is not shy to try out new things.

When she announced herself as a rapper a few years ago, many were skeptical, until she silenced critics with her smash hits, including the popular, Wuz Dat? featuring Nasty C.

This weekend, Boity hinted at another departure from what we expect of the 31-year-old, when she revealed her feature on an Amapiano beat with Focalistic.

Amapiano has been a tidal wave on the local music scene, even gaining traction overseas, and Boity, who always spots an opportunity, is seemingly also jumping on the bandwagon.

The snippet was met with rave reviews, with fans giving it the thumbs up on social media.

Since its inception, hip hop music has  continued to evolve, but one thing that remains the same is the lyrical content and the art of rapping which Boity seems to be staying true to despite jumping on to the Amapiano instrumental, instead of her usual trap beats.

Boity has launched a new 'ready-to-drink' alcopop, but is it worth R120 for the four-pack?

Boity has launched a premium alcoholic-beverage. But is it worth the buck? We found out.
S Mag
3 months ago

5 female celebs who are taking the booze industry by storm

These females celebs are making big money moves in the alcohol industry!
S Mag
2 months ago

Young stars dish out their favourite career advice

Some of these tips have seen some of these young talents ascend to the top.
S Mag
1 month ago

A flashback to some of the best & worst dressed celebs at the Durban July

A walk down memory lane to some of the most memorable looks from our faves.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?