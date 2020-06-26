Travelling with a jetsetter: Boity Thulo

The lockdown for the multi-talented Boity Thulo has been an opportunity to rest, to spend more time with her mother and to even draw closer to her ancestors.

This has also been a time for her to release some new music, which she had placed on hold. She dropped a new song this month called Own your Throne, her third single since making her debut with WuzDat in 2018.

It's available on all streaming platforms.

We spoke to her to find out about some of her travelling experiences, as well as where she's planning on going once life is back to normal.

Where is the last destination you travelled to before the nationwide lockdown?

I went to Spain. That was my last international destination just before the lockdown started.

Where's the first place you're heading to once we're out of the lockdown?

Anywhere with an ocean, somewhere tropical. Maybe the Maldives or Mauritius because that's where I wanted to go for my holiday in April.

Tell us more about life under the lockdown. What has your experience been as far as adapting to a new normal is concerned?

For the first month, I truly appreciated the amount of rest that I got because I had been on the go for a whole year and a half.

I hadn't had an actual break in so long, I took this as a chance to actually stop and breathe. I've started cooking, which is something I consider to be the biggest miracle of all time. I'm enjoying it.

In between working on my music, I've also had some real "me time", as well as the opportunity to spend some time with my mom in a real way.

It's just been so refreshing, and I feel like I'm so much more connected to myself and my ancestors.

Describe your first holiday you remember as a child.

My first holiday was also my first time on a plane. I remember going to Durban and seeing the beach for the first time. I was just blown away.