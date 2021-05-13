5 female celebs who are taking the booze industry by storm
In recent years SA has witnessed our favourite celebrities diversify and re-brand their portfolios from being known as just media personalities or musicians.
With diversity seen as the way to go in the land of entertainment these days, alcohol seems to have been one of the more popular avenues.
From your House of BNG’s to BT Signature, we have put together a list of some the well-known female-owned liquor products.
Bonang Matheba: House of BNG
In 2019, moghel Bonang Matheba became a mogul in the making when she launched her very own luxury beverage brand with the introduction of the House of BNG and its Brut and Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classiques (MCCs).
Matheba’s move into the alcohol industry saw her become the first black woman to become a member of the Cap Classique Producers Association.
She later introduced the country’s first true sparkling wine in a can last year which is said to have sold over 500,000 cans within four months, excluding the alcohol ban period during the lockdown.
While House of BNG is usually spotted on Matheba’s IG stories from being tagged by her million fans who bought the bev, the sparkling wine has been used at a few events such as the Presidential Inauguration and Miss SA.
The House of BNG Brut and the Brut Rosé MCCs are for sale at Woolworths for R399 and at Checkers for R369 a bottle.
Her can six-pack retails at about R199.
Boity Thulo: BT Signature
Boity Thulo announced last month that she had launched a new ready-to-drink alcopop four-pack.
A multi-hyphenate of note, the rapper’s recent business move saw her entering the ready-to-drink (RTD) market with an alcoholic and non-alcoholic frizzante.
An idea that was conceptualised back in 2019, the lightly sparkling drink was created with winemaker Matthew Krone , who has been in the industry for some years.
The beverage is said to be a “premium, superior-tasting sparkling fruit beverage, created for individuals also making their mark on the world”.
BT Signature is available at Shoprite Liquor Shop stores countrywide and retails at R99. 95 (non-alcoholic four-pack) and R119. 95 (alcoholic four-pack).
Khanyi Mbau: I Am Khanyi
We all know how media personality and musician Khanyi Mbau has a taste for the finer things in life, and her gin is no different.
Launched in 2018, I Am Khanyi, was specifically designed for the "grown, sexy and stylish" consumer.
A gin the media personality calls “the spirit of Khanyi Mbau in a bottle,” contains flavours such as juniper berries, rose geranium, grapefruit and pepper. The bottle is unique, with has a touch of gold while the gin is pink.
I Am Khanyi retails at R399.
Kelly Khumalo: Controversy
As one who’s usually followed by “controversy”, the name of Kelly Khumalo's gin is perfect for how the singer is usually described.
The locally-produced premium six-times distilled is said to be a "superior quality gin that is infused with a perfect balance of eight botanical ingredients that dare to bring out the untamed side of you".
While it was only released earlier last year, the singer’s gin walked away with a gold award at the prestigious 2020 SA Women’s Wine & Spirit Awards this past November.
Controversy retails at R269.
DJ Zinhle: Boulevard
An ever formidable businesswoman, Zinhle Jiyane also known as "DJ Zinhle" is steadily building an empire.
Last year Africa's number one female DJ added another title to her resume when she became CEO of the Boulevard Nectar range which comprises of nectar rosé & MCC, nectar rosé and the luxury nectar signature edition.
The multi-skilled dj's sparkling wine beverage retails between R199 to R279.