5 female celebs who are taking the booze industry by storm

In 2019, moghel Bonang Matheba became a mogul in the making when she launched her very own luxury beverage brand with the introduction of the House of BNG and its Brut and Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classiques (MCCs).

Matheba’s move into the alcohol industry saw her become the first black woman to become a member of the Cap Classique Producers Association.

She later introduced the country’s first true sparkling wine in a can last year which is said to have sold over 500,000 cans within four months, excluding the alcohol ban period during the lockdown.

While House of BNG is usually spotted on Matheba’s IG stories from being tagged by her million fans who bought the bev, the sparkling wine has been used at a few events such as the Presidential Inauguration and Miss SA.

The House of BNG Brut and the Brut Rosé MCCs are for sale at Woolworths for R399 and at Checkers for R369 a bottle.

Her can six-pack retails at about R199.