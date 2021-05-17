Celebrating 20 years of good hair days with ghd’s limited-edition collection

A global leader in hair tools and the UK’s number one recommended styling brand, ghd tools are used by 200,000 stylists around the world and sold in more than 30 countries and 45,000 premium salons.

Adored by professionals, ghd tools are backstage essentials at fashion week, bringing to life the hair trends season after season across all the fashion capitals and for brands including D&G, Dior and Prada.

A trusted and loved brand, ghd sells 2-million stylers every year and five iconic ghd products are sold every minute. The brand has won more than 300 beauty awards for its ground-breaking tools, which maintain a consistent heat of 185ºC — the optimum temperature for heat styling, without compromising the health of hair.