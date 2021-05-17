Celebrating 20 years of good hair days with ghd’s limited-edition collection
ghd’s limited-edition hair-itage Couture collection merges science and innovation with luxury beauty and style
In celebration of 20 years of good hair days, iconic design, life-changing technology, catwalk hairstyles and professional expertise — cult British hair tool brand ghd (good hair day) is launching the exclusive limited-edition Couture collection.
“ghd tools gives you that finish with amazing shine and allows me to create endless shapes and silhouettes without losing the natural texture of the hair. I don’t know any other tools that can do that.”Charlotte Mensah, brand ambassador
Merging science and innovation, with luxury beauty and style; ghd pioneers new technologies and beautiful designs to create the most technically advanced hair tools in the world. Developed by leading scientists in its research & development laboratories in Cambridge, ghd tools deliver safer for hair heat styling and have become an essential part of the daily lives of hairstylists and women globally.
A global leader in hair tools and the UK’s number one recommended styling brand, ghd tools are used by 200,000 stylists around the world and sold in more than 30 countries and 45,000 premium salons.
Adored by professionals, ghd tools are backstage essentials at fashion week, bringing to life the hair trends season after season across all the fashion capitals and for brands including D&G, Dior and Prada.
A trusted and loved brand, ghd sells 2-million stylers every year and five iconic ghd products are sold every minute. The brand has won more than 300 beauty awards for its ground-breaking tools, which maintain a consistent heat of 185ºC — the optimum temperature for heat styling, without compromising the health of hair.
“My job is to make people’s hair look amazing and I need the right tools and the right products in my hands to achieve that; and that’s what ghd has given me - twenty years of good hair days!”Adam Reed, brand ambassador
The futuristic collection in ombré chrome design and ghd 20th-anniversary hallmark features the award-winning platinum+ styler that predicts your hair’s needs, the iconic ghd gold styler and the professional’s favourite ghd helios hairdryer.
PLATINUM+ STYLER
The ultimate smart styler, featuring ground-breaking Ultra- zone technology that responds to your hair and the way that you style, controlling heat more effectively and predicting your personal hair needs, to give 70% stronger hair (reduced breakage and less colour fade vs a styler working at 230ºC), double the colour protection and 20% more shine and proven to deliver more shine vs naturally dried hair.
Professional smart styler with luxury chrome heat-resistant bag: R3,500
HELIOS HAIR DRYER
For ultra-powerful drying and ultimate styling results with 30% more hair shine, the ghd helios hairdryer with Aeroprecis technology and bespoke contoured nozzle puts the power of a salon-blow dry in your hands.
Professional hair dryer: R3,200
“I've built my career on creating hair that has shine, looks premium and lasts; so that is why ghd are the only tools I will use.’’Zoe Irwin, brand ambassador
GOLD STYLER
The iconic ghd gold styler features Dual-zone technology for premium performance which delivers salon-quality results sleeker, smoother and healthier-looking hair. In a test of 128 consumers, more agreed that ghd gold was better than ghd V hair straightener for leaving hair sleeker, smoother, shinier and healthier looking.
Professional iconic styler with luxury chrome heat-resistant bag: R2,900
All ghd styling products and tools are available in the finest salons and ghdhair.com.
This article was paid for by ghd.