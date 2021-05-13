David Tlale reaches new heights with latest collection
From Johannesburg’s Nelson Mandela Bridge to the streets of New York City, David Tlale has never been one to to take the easy route down the catwalk.
On Thursday, the incomparable designer will be showcasing at Melrose Arch in the City of Gold in a feat that promises to elevate the standards set at his previous shows...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.