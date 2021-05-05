IN PICTURES | First photos of The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick's glamorous wedding

Congratulations are in order for The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Ludick and husband Kgolo Mthembu who recently tied the knot at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands, Western Cape.

The glamourous wedding was attended by close-knit family and friends and celeb guests such as David Kau and Zakes Bantwini.

In true Annie and Kgolo style, the guests drank the finest champagne while they danced the night away in celebration of Mr and Mrs Mthembu's union.

Looking as gorgeous as ever, the reality TV star and the blushing bride wore an unconventional pink wedding gown designed by Jacqui Emmanuel.

"I'm an avid fan of the 1920s-1960s period of Hollywood glam,” says Annie. “That particular period of fashion was elegant and classy – the women of that era were super lady-like and that's something I really love about that period. I also love the Victorian era – I'm a historical-romance person at heart, so to combine those elements of that era onto my wedding gown was a dream come true and it says a lot about the person I am."

Prominent businessman and gushing groom, Kgolo, looked just as dapper in his two Prince Bespoke suits. Yes, he changed twice and finished off his wedding attire with some stylish Louis Vuitton shoes.

Here are some of the looks from the couple's lavish wedding: