S Mag

IN PICTURES | First photos of The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick's glamorous wedding

By Masego Seemela - 05 May 2021 - 15:51
The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Ludick and husband Kgolo Mthembu tie the knot.
The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Ludick and husband Kgolo Mthembu tie the knot.
Image: Supplied.

Congratulations are in order for The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Ludick and husband Kgolo Mthembu who recently tied the knot at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands, Western Cape. 

The glamourous wedding was attended by close-knit family and friends and celeb guests such as David Kau and Zakes Bantwini. 

In true Annie and Kgolo style, the guests drank the finest champagne while they danced the night away in celebration of Mr and Mrs Mthembu's union.

Looking as gorgeous as ever, the reality TV star and the blushing bride wore an unconventional pink wedding gown designed by Jacqui Emmanuel.

"I'm an avid fan of the 1920s-1960s period of Hollywood glam,” says Annie. “That particular period of fashion was elegant and classy – the women of that era were super lady-like and that's something I really love about that period. I also love the Victorian era – I'm a historical-romance person at heart, so to combine those elements of that era onto my wedding gown was a dream come true and it says a lot about the person I am." 

Prominent businessman and gushing groom, Kgolo, looked just as dapper in his two Prince Bespoke suits. Yes, he changed twice and finished off his wedding attire with some stylish Louis Vuitton shoes.

Here are some of the looks from the couple's lavish wedding: 

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Ludick and husband Kgolo Mthembu tie the knot at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands, Western Cape.
The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Ludick and husband Kgolo Mthembu tie the knot at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands, Western Cape.
Image: Supplied.
The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Ludick gets married.
The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Ludick gets married.
Image: Supplied.
The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Ludick shoes and accessories.
The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Ludick shoes and accessories.
Image: Supplied.
The reception area.
The reception area.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date finally announced!

Just a couple of months to go till we get to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
S Mag
1 day ago

Meghan Markle is officially a children's book author

UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie
S Mag
4 hours ago

Teko Modise on male grooming and the true meaning of self-love

Football legend Teko Modise shares his grooming tips.
S Mag
6 days ago

Siya Kolisi grateful to finally tell his own story in new autobiography

The announcement comes months after his wife, Rachel, asked South Africans to “save Siya’s story” and boycott an unauthorised biography about the ...
S Mag
4 hours ago

'Everything that we are in America we got from you' — Steve Harvey on Mzansi and Season 2 of Family Feud

Steve Harvey shares his thought on the influence of Africa on the world, and his latest season of Family Feud SA.
S Mag
6 days ago

Ayanda Ncwane's top fashion moments on the Real Housewives of Durban

Here are five times Ayanda Ncwane’s style blew us away.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X