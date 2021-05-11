A stance against GBV takes centre stage at Ebubeleni Fashion Show
Diversity and a vocal anti-gender-based-violence stance took centre stage at the inaugural Ebubeleni Fashion Show in Gqeberha on Friday.
The sold-out show launched the official countdown to the 10th annual Ebubeleni Festival in December. ..
